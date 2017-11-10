13,000 West Virginia Veterans on food stamps

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – A new report released by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reveals the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program SNAP (formerly food stamps) helps almost 1.5 million low-income veterans, including 13,000 in West Virginia.

“We honor our brave men and women in uniform by ensuring their basic needs are met when they come home,” said West Virginia Delegate Linda Longstreth (D-Marion) a former staff sergeant in the U.S. Army medical corps.

“The 13,000 West Virginia Veterans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to put food on the table deserve a federal budget and tax plan that lifts them up, and what’s currently on the table falls well short. You cannot be supportive of veterans and for this budget.”

For low-income veterans, who may be unemployed, working low-wage jobs, or have disabilities, SNAP provides an essential support that enables them to purchase nutritious foods for their families.

“SNAP is a critical lifeline for veterans, particularly those who are just returning home from service,” said Ellen Allen, Covenant House Director. “At Covenant House, we serve veterans struggling to piece their lives back together, find work and make ends meet. SNAP prevents these former service members from falling into or deeper into poverty.”

Nationwide, SNAP is a critical tool in the anti-hunger and anti-poverty fight. The program kept 8.8 million people above the poverty line in 2014, including 4 million kids.

“SNAP is the most effective anti-hunger initiative we have in America. For 13,000 veterans throughout the Mountain State, it is the difference between having something to eat and going hungry,” said Seth DiStefano, West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Policy Outreach Director. “It is my hope this Veterans Day, our Congressional delegation and Governor take the time to closely scrutinize how budgets and policies at the Federal and State level impact those who have served when they come back home.”

The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy is a public policy research organization that is nonpartisan, nonprofit, and statewide. The Center focuses on how policy decisions affect all West Virginians, especially low- and moderate-income families.

