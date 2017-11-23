    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch 2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 22, 2017, 20:59 pm

    1
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state’s deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later.

    The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County’s New Martinsville. Described as “a single subject incident,” it was under investigation by police.

    Authorities say 54-year-old Robert Evick suffered fatal injuries Tuesday in the ATV rollover near his home in Franklin, Pendleton County.

    Meanwhile, authorities say a 12-year-old in Braxton County was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left toes. He was riding up a hill with his brother on a utility terrain vehicle on Monday holding his brother’s rifle.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
    Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives