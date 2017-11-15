2017 West Virginia holiday ornament set to be unveiled

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The 2017 West Virginia Governor’s Mansion holiday ornament is set to be unveiled.

First lady Cathy Justice is scheduled to join artist Amanda Buckner at a ceremony Wednesday. It will be held at the state Culture Center in Charleston.

Limited edition ornaments will be available for purchase and signing from Justice and Buckner.

The event is open to the public.

Related

Comments

comments