    Police: 3 shot including child, 1 killed, at Uptown Starbucks In Chicago

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 22:51 pm

    CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police said three people were shot, including a child, and one of them was killed at a Starbucks in the city’s Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.

    The shooting happened at a Starbucks in the 4700-block of North Broadway Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

    Police said a 12-year-old boy was shot in the groin and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by ambulance in unknown condition. An adult male was also shot and self-transported to Weiss Hospital, where he is in unknown condition.

    Another adult male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet known, according to police.

