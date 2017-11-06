$37,000 Worth of Meth Off the Streets After Kidnapped Woman Calls 911

Advertisement



SULLIVAN– $37,000 worth of crystal meth is off the streets tonight after 911 received a disturbing phone call on Monday.

On Monday deputies with the Raleigh county sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home in Sullivan after a woman called 911 asking for help before being disconnected. Deputies found the woman inside the home where she indicated she was being held at knife point and unable to leave. Deputies made entry and were able to get her out safely.

During this investigation, deputies noticed various drug paraphnelia and were able to get a search warrant for the home. This led them to find almost 200 grams of crystal meth worth around 37 thousand dollars.

Andrew Fitzpatrick, Cheyenne Hart, Jessica Kincaid, Jospeh Keffer, and Elijah Mills were all arrested in reference to this incident. They face a range of charges including possession with intent to deliver and kidnapping.

After getting information from those arrested in that case, deputies were able to arrest three more people this afternoon. This information led to a search warrant for the Quality Inn in Beckley where they found over one pound of methamphetamine. That equals 5,150 doses of methamphetamine with a street value of over 100 thousand dollars. Miguel Garcia and Saul Ramirez of Fort Worth Texas and Juan Antonio Nolasco-Campos from the Republic Of El Salvatore have been arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

