90-year-old former West Virginian comes back to claim $290K in unclaimed money

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue presented a six figure unclaimed property check today to a 90-year-old woman during a celebration at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston.

Louise*, a former West Virginia resident, returned to the state this week to attend today’s presentation and accept a check for $290,353.15.

The unclaimed money comes from liquidated stocks in her late-husband’s name originally purchased from the West Virginia American Water Company.

The money was turned over to Treasurer Perdue’s Unclaimed Property program in 2016.

“I can’t express how exciting it is to find the rightful owner of this money and return it,” said Treasurer Perdue. “I always say that you are never too old to enjoy the benefits of being reunited with lost assets. Today is a perfect example of how our unclaimed property program works for claimants of all ages.”

Louise did not know the check amount until today’s event. She traveled to West Virginia last month to meet with Treasurer Perdue and an unclaimed property field representative to finalize her claim paperwork.

This is the twelfth largest check ever returned to an individual or estate from West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property program.

Unclaimed property is any asset from which an individual or entity has become separated. Examples include items from abandoned safe deposit boxes, uncashed stock dividends, dormant bank accounts, forgotten utility deposits or life insurance proceeds. Unclaimed property does not include real estate.

*As a courtesy to the recipient and her family, her last name and current location of residency will not be released to media.

