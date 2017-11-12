    •
    A Tribute To Local Veterans In Uptown Beckley

    Daniella HankeyBy Nov 11, 2017, 22:23 pm

    Candy was flying and Uptown Beckley was packed as the community came out to the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

     

    “My favorite part was when we got to walk in the parade by honoring the veterans and by showing that we are Boys Scouts, we are helping make the country better,” said Austin Pridemore, a participant in the parade.

     

    Families gathered to watch multiple decorated cars, floats and local highschool bands, as well as to show their appreciation to our local veterans.

     

    “It’s great to know that all these men and women have sacrificed for our freedom and we really appreciate it, so that’s why we are here today,” said Michael Brown, who brought his son Aiden to watch the parade.

     

    Veterans faces lit up as they saw the streets filled with people of all ages who came to honor Veterans Day and their service to our country.

     

    One veteran, Stacy Vasquez, shared the importance of Veterans Day after serving and her thoughts on the community coming together.

     

    “I’ve lost a lot of my colleagues as a service connected disabled veteran.  It’s just a day we come out and really thank folks. You know it happens on the eleventh month, on the eleventh day, at the eleventh hour, in celebration of the armistice from WWI.  So for me, as a veteran, it’s just a very special day to get to honor all the people that I️ love to serve,” said Vasquez.

     

    Beckley’s Veterans Day Parade helps to celebrate and honor our veterans for their patriotism, love of our country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

    Daniella Hankey

    Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at [email protected]

