    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch National News AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64
    National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 18, 2017, 10:39 am

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    NEW YORK (AP) — Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.

    AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died.

    Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side.

    Band representatives didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment. Young formed the group with his brother, Angus.

    AC/DC were remarkably consistent for over 40 years with its mix of driving hard rock and bluesy shuffles, selling over 200 million albums, surviving the loss of its first singer and creating one of the greatest rock records ever in “Back in Black,” the world’s second best-selling album behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostRed Cross Offers Top 10 Driving and Other Travel Tips For The Holidays
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
    Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives