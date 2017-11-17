Alderson Announces Christmas Parade

Advertisement



ALDERSON (News Release)- Mayor Travis Copenhaver has announced Friday, December 1 as the day of the Annual Christmas Parade. The parade will line up, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in front of the Historic 1896 C&O Depot on the Monroe County side of Alderson.

The Depot will be open, thanks to dedicated volunteers led by Lanny Howe, for brief warm-ups and bathrooms. At 6:00 p.m. the Queen of Lights will be crowned and she will turn on the lights on the Alderson Memorial Bridge, the Christmas tree on Railroad Plaza, and the star on the old water tower which shines over the town.

Lights have been added to the buildings in the Historic District as part of a “Grand Illumination” of the town for the holiday season. “Santa’s Village” in Alumni Park near the gazebo will feature lighted trees, reindeer, a sleigh, and some of Santa’s workshops.

This year the Queen of Lights will be selected from among the 5th grade students at Alderson Elementary School. The effort of Lois McVey to coordinate this part of the festivities is always appreciated.

After those activities, the parade will begin. There is no advanced sign-up required for parade units but, since Santa has already said he will be in attendance, it is requested that there not be any other portrayals. Any questions about the parade should be directed to City Hall at 304-445-2916.

The parade will move up Railroad Avenue and cross the Alderson Memorial Bridge; proceed up Riverview and turn left onto Virginia Street to the Alderson Community Center for the Arts and Humanities (ACCAH) where a hot drink and cookies will be available for all thanks to the Board Members of the ACCAH and the Alderson Women’s Club. For the youngsters, there will be an opportunity to meet Santa and receive a small treat.

Many people and organizations work together to provide this annual spectacle for the young and young at heart. Mayor Copenhaver said, “We have a lot going on in Alderson this Christmas season. Come join us and enjoy all we have to offer.”

