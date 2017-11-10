Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories
All lanes of I-77 shut down after fatal crash near Sharon exit
By Tyler BarkerNov 09, 2017, 20:55 pm
CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — All lanes of I-77 north are shut down near Sharon after a fatal crash Thursday night.
Dispatchers said one person was killed after two tractor trailers overturned in the southbound lanes at mile marker 78 near Sharon at about 8:10 p.m.
One truck was carrying food and the other was carrying dog food, according to dispatchers.
