    All lanes of I-77 shut down after fatal crash near Sharon exit

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 09, 2017, 20:55 pm

    CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — All lanes of I-77 north are shut down near Sharon after a fatal crash Thursday night.

    Dispatchers said one person was killed after two tractor trailers overturned in the southbound lanes at mile marker 78 near Sharon at about 8:10 p.m.

    One truck was carrying food and the other was carrying dog food, according to dispatchers.

