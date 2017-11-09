Annual Healing Fields at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum This Saturday

Advertisement



This Saturday, the Raleigh County Veterans Museum will be hosting an event right after the Veterans Day parade.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the museum will host their 4th Annual Healing Fields.

The ceremony will consist of honoring and remembering veterans and those still serving our country. Each flag placed in the field will represent a veteran that is being remembered in our community.

“Normally it’s for family and friends and anybody that has a veteran that they know. It’s important to remember because f we don’t remember our veterans, then we’re not going to remember our history,” Patrick Parker, the curator for the Raleigh County Veterans Museum, said.

Each flag will cost $5 and will be used as a donation to the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

Related

Comments

comments