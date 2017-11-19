Area road races to offer chance to burn calories Thanksgiving Day

Advertisement



With all of the food that will be consumed Thanksgiving Day, burning some calories might be a good idea.

TriStateRacer.com lists multiple road races in the Eyewitness News region on Thursday, Nov. 23, for those who want to shed some pounds before chowing down on pumpkin pie, turkey and all the trimmings.

The Racing Hunger 5K Turkey Trot is scheduled 9 a.m. at Barboursville Park. Meanwhile, the Huntington Turkey Trot 2017gets under way at 9 a.m. at the Ritter Park picnic shelter.

In Charleston, runners will line up for the 7th Annual Drumstick DASH 5K that takes off at 9 a.m. on Kanawha Boulevard.

Two races are scheduled in Ohio. The 6th Annual Chasing The Turkey offers five and three-mile races that begin at 8 a.m. at Bob Evans Farm Trails in Rio Grande. In Jackson, Ohio, the 1st Annual 5K Turkey Trot is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Jackson Area YMCA.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, the Russell Super Quik, which offers 5K and 10K races, gets under way at 9 a.m.

