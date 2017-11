Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — Investigators found more than $100,000 worth of meth at the Beckley Quality Inn Monday on Harper Road

An arrest earlier in the day led the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit to the hotel.

Deputies arrested Miguel Garcia and Saul Rodriguez. Both are of Fort Worth, TX. They also cuffed Juan Nolasco-Campos who is from El Salvador.

At last check, all three were in the Southern Regional Jail pending bond.

