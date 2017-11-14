At least 5 dead in apparent random shootings near California elementary school

Advertisement



CALIFORNIA (ABC NEWS)- At least five people are dead from apparent random shootings today in rural Northern California. The shootings took place in seven locations, including an elementary school, police said. The dead included the shooter, who was killed by police.

One student was shot at the Rancho Tehama School, an elementary school in Corning, about 130 miles north of Sacramento, police said. No deaths were reported at the school, according to Ann Bates, administrative assistant to the superintendent of the Corning Union Elementary School District.

Police said the shooter appeared to randomly pick his targets. The shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns, police said. Two officers engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a child and an adult woman were shot in a truck.

One father, Coy Ferreira, told ABC Redding, California, affiliate KRCR-TV he was dropping his daughter off for kindergarten when he heard what sounded like a firecracker.

A school employee ran out and yelled for the children to get inside the classrooms because someone was shooting at the school, Ferreira said.

That’s when he ran into a classroom and multiple shots came through the classroom windows, hitting a student, he said.

At least seven people were hospitalized, according to two local hospitals.

About 100 students attend Rancho Tehama School, which was placed on lockdown, Bates said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Related

Comments

comments