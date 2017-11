Advertisement



MCDOWELL COUNTY (WOAY)- One man dead and another man injured during an ATV accident on the Indian Ridge Trail System.

Tyler Doman, 26, from Pennsylvania and a 50 year old passenger was driving an ATV when they wrecked and rolled over a hill.

The accident happened at 5pm on Saturday. Doman, 26, died on the scene and the other passenger was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Related

Comments

comments