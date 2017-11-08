Award-winning Christian Illusionist to Perform at Bluefield College

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD- Award-winning Christian illusionist Joseph Young will perform live at Bluefield College, Saturday, November 18 at 6 p.m. in Harman Chapel. Admission for the show, open to the public, is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 years of age and younger.

Considered one of the best Christian illusionists and family entertainers in America, Young will also offer a magic workshop for aspiring illusionists, ages eight and up, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the same day. The cost for the daylong workshop, also in Harman Chapel, is $40 per person and includes admission to the evening show, a magic wand, and a magic trick book, both valued at $15.

Designed for the entire family and for magic enthusiasts of all ages, Young’s shows have been said to be a “night of laughter, illusions and ministry.” From Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and a 1994 graduate of Bluefield College, he has been named an International Brotherhood of Magicians Gold Medal Finalist and a Houdini Rising Star of Magic. He has also won first place in the Battle of Magicians, Magi-Fest Championship of Magic, Curly’s Famous Magic Contest, Winter Carnival of Magic, and other competitions.

A veteran of the industry for more than 20 years, he performs more than 120 shows annually for corporate, family, school, non-profit and religious organizations. Featuring lots of audience participation, his shows are appropriate for all viewers, including children, teens, adults, and seniors. In fact, his signature Rubik’s Cube act has been recognized by his peers as one of the most creative acts in magical entertainment. It is an eight-minute manipulation performance where a Rubik’s Cube disappears, appears, and changes size.

“We’re proud to have Joseph performing on campus,” said BC’s Josh Grubb, director of alumni relations. “He is an award-winning illusionist with a squeaky-clean, hilarious show that is sure to keep the audience on the edge of its seat.”

Tickets for the magic show may be picked up at the door the night of the performance, but reservations are encouraged. To reserve your spot for the show, contact Grubb by phone at 276-326-4208 or by email at [email protected]. Call or email, too, for discounts available for church, school and community groups.

Pre-registration is required for the magic workshop and can be completed by contacting Burma McChesney by phone at 276-326-4248 or by email at [email protected]. Online registration for the workshop is also available at bluefield.edu/magic. Workshop participants are asked to bring a deck of cards and a packed lunch for a midday lunch break.

A portion of Young’s proceeds from the event will be donated to Bluefield College. For more information about Young and his award-winning shows, visit josephyoungmagic.com.

