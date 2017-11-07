Hospital Infusion Suite Helps To Provide Comfort

Advertisement



Beckley ARH Hospital and Oncology Associates held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to open the newly remodeled Infusion Suites.

The Infusion Suites will provide patients and their family members with the very best experience in a home-like setting. The suites offer comfort, convenience and privacy at a time when patients need it the most.

The suites will be staffed by friendly nurses specifically trained in chemotherapy and infusions.

“We’ve got our two new additions to our medical staff Dr. Bijjhla and Dr. Bagchi. We’re very excited to have them come on staff and help with the new Infusion Center,” said Rocco Massey, CEO of Beckley ARH Hospital.

Micah Harris, Clinical Nurse Manager for the Infusion Department, shared what he is most excited for, “To provide the service for our patients here. Our community was in dire need of this service facility so I’m happy we were able to provide this for them,” said Harris.

The $1 million suite renovations include heated massage loungers, personal televisions, a private consultation area and a beautiful setting for healing.

