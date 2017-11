Advertisement



The Beckley Art Center’s holiday marketplace is now up and running.

The holiday marketplace brings together over 40 different artists from throughout West Virginia to sell their hand-crafted, unique gift items.

The fundraising coordinator, Susan Hambric, says that some of the proceeds will go to towards helping support local artists.

The marketplace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 5pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

It will be open until December 21st.

