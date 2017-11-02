Beckley Art Center Hosting Mary Anne Hodson Exhibit

Advertisement



A local artist is coming back to Beckley this weekend, and is bringing her artwork to stay here permanently.

“The Hodson family, since they moved, decided that since they had so many wonderful works of art, they needed to find homes for. Through their generosity, they have donated all of Mary Anne’s life work to the Beckley Art Center,” Susan Hambric, the Fundraising Chair for the Beckley Art Center, told us.

The “Mary Anne Hodson Exhibit” will be open to the public starting this Saturday, November 4, at 6:30 p.m.

“All of the proceeds from the sales, this Saturday night and afterwards, will come to the Beckley Art Center to help support us,” explained Hambric.

All of her artwork, paintings and books will be available to purchase.

“We encourage everybody to come out and join us on Saturday night. It’s going to be a wonderful affair. I’m fairly certain that Mary Ann may be here. If not, her family members will be. It’s just a good way to welcome people, who have given so much to our community, home again,” said Hambric.

