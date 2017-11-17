Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum Christmas Events

Advertisement



BECKLEY (News Release) – Christmas, Christmas time is almost here and the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine will hold the popular Appalachian Coal Town Christmas event on two consecutive weekends this year, November 24 and 25 and December 1 and 2.

​

Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker says, “The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum have been celebrating Christmas in this special way for almost twenty years. Back when we started, HGTV came and produced a Christmas special that featured our above ground lights and unique underground tour. They ran the special for several years and the event received a lot of publicity. Over the years there have been numerous magazines and newspapers that have written stories about the event as well. It truly has become a southern West Virginia holiday tradition for locals and out-of-town visitors as well.”

​

Appalachian Coal Town Christmas will be held both weekends from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The cost is $12 per adult and $6 per child. “In addition to our amazing light display, the regular guided underground tours and horse drawn wagon rides, we are pleased to announce that Santa himself, will be with us all four nights. Of course, we will still have caroling in the church as part of the celebration at the Exhibition Coal Mine. Included will also be the Youth Museum’s current hands-on exhibit, Color Play, planetarium presentations and a Christmas craft in the Museum’s classroom,” Baker adds. The Gift Shop will be open and selling unique coal creations, jewelry, Christmas items and fabulous freshly made fudge. There will also be craft vendors selling a wide variety of items during the event. Big Bopper Family Entertainment will be offering visitors the opportunity to make a special Boppin’ Head Family Christmas DVD to take home or give as a gift for just $5.00.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum complex is located in New River Park. Winter hours for the Youth Museum are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Special hours are available for tours upon request. Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. For more information, call 256-1747 or 252-3730.

Related

Comments

comments