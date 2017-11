Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – First it was Sears at Crossroads Mall, now it’s Kmart up the street.

The iconic store will be closing in late January, according to parent company Sears Holdings.

It says the store was unprofitable.

Workers will get a severance package and be able to apply to other Kmart or Sears stores.

Kmart also emphasized that it will be open through the holidays and for returns afterwards.

