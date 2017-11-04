    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Beckley Police Looking For Man That Stole Items From Kroger

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 03, 2017, 22:12 pm

    BECKLEY— The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man that stole items from a Kroger grocery store.

    The suspect entered the Harper Rd Kroger early this morning and stole over 40 cartons of cigarettes valued at $3,259.00.

    If you have any information about this crime or can identify the two persons of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia immediately.

    Remember, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest!

    Information can be submitted by calling 304-255-STOP (7867), going to the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia web site (www.crimestopperswv.com), or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

