Advertisement



BECKLEY— The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man that stole items from a Kroger grocery store.

The suspect entered the Harper Rd Kroger early this morning and stole over 40 cartons of cigarettes valued at $3,259.00.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the two persons of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia immediately.

Remember, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest!

Information can be submitted by calling 304-255-STOP (7867), going to the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia web site (www.crimestopperswv.com), or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.

Related

Comments

comments