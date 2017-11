Advertisement



BECKLEY— The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man for shoplifting at K-Mart.

The unknown male attempted to shoplift a buggy of merchandise through a back door at K-Mart in the Beckley Plaza on 11/5/2017.

If anyone can identify the suspect please contact Ptl. McGhee at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

