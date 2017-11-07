Beckley U.S. Air Force Airman Graduates From Military Training

Advertisement



BECKLEY– A U.S. Air Force Airman from Beckley has graduated from basic military training.

U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory T. Demyon graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Demyon is the brother of Nicholas C. Durm of Beckley, W.Va., and Christopher Salango of Baltimore, Md., and husband of Jenna Demyon of Hewett, W.Va.

He is a 2008 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, W.Va.

