Beckley’s Christmas Parade details announced

BECKLEY- The City of Beckley will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands & walking units). The course of the parade will follow the same route as in past years.

This year’s parade theme will be “Christmas Spirit, Sparkle & Shine”. Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Floats will compete in four categories: Religious, commercial, schools, and organizations. Trophies will be awarded for the best overall, four float categories (1st, 2nd, & 3rd), along with the judges’ choice walking unit, animal unit, classic car, and decorated emergency vehicle, plus bands. Cash prizes may be awarded for the best overall ($100) and 1st place in the four float categories ($50).

​An Awards Ceremony will occur after the parade in the Word Park/Stage area on Neville Street. Each party who participates with a float should send a representative to the Ceremony to claim the appropriate trophy. Band trophies may be delivered separately. If you do not claim your trophy after the parade, please pick up at City Hall, Monday – Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

