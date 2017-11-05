Beckley’s Holiday Rock Painting Party!

Advertisement



As the holiday season is approaching, the 110 Marshall studio hosted a holiday rock painting party.

The event was a free family friendly event where the community came out to paint holiday theme rocks that will be used in a scavenger hunt on November 25 in downtown Beckley.

“Beckley rocks is a fun free group that anyone can join and you paint rocks and hide them all over town, all over the county, and all over Beckley. Then you hopefully brighten someone’s day when they happen to find your rock that you painted,” said Christine Kinder, Raleigh County Extension Agent Community & Agricultural Resource Development.

The scavenger hunt will help local businesses in the community and is a fun event for all of Raleigh County.

