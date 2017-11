Advertisement



HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Today’s edition of USA Today says the Huntington Mall will be the “Best Place to Shop on Black Friday’ in the state.

The mall will open at 6 p.m. Thursday night and will close at 1 a.m. Friday morning before opening again at 6 a.m.

The mall will also have Christmas music and trivia contests to entertain shoppers.

Related

Comments

comments