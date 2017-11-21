    •
    Bill broadens allowed volunteer work in lieu of fines, jail

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2017, 08:27 am

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city council has passed a bill allowing people to perform community service at nonprofit organizations and public entities in lieu of incarceration or paying fines to municipal court.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the bill passed by the Charleston City Council on Monday broadens the scope of permissible volunteer work, which was previously restricted by an ordinance requiring community service to be done for the city. City Attorney Paul Ellis says that those who chose the community service option have been working at the Civic Center.

    Ellis says his office will speak with area nonprofits about how community service work could benefit their missions.

    The municipal court will have to approve both the organization and community service work.

