    Blue Jays’ Holmberg to Receive Mike Coolbaugh Award

    Matt DigbyBy Nov 09, 2017, 22:54 pm

    WOAY – Bluefield Blue Jays manager Dennis Holmberg has been named the recipient of the 2017 Mike Coolbaugh.

    The honor has been given annually since 2008 to the individual who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game, and skill in mentoring players. The award was created in honor of Coolbaugh, a minor league veteran who made 44 major league appearances in 2001 & 2002. He died while coaching a minor league game in 2007.

    Holmberg’s coaching career has spanned 40 seasons, 39 of them with the Blue Jays organization. His teams have made 11 postseason appearances, including in 2017 when they won the Appalachian League East division.

    Holmberg will receive the award on December 10 in Orlando during the Baseball Winter Meetings.

