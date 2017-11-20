    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Bluefield Announces Holiday of Lights Closure Date

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 15:12 pm

    BLUEFIELD – City officials have announced the closing of the City’s Holiday of
    Lights Display on Friday, 24 November 2017 due to the scheduling conflict with
    Bluefield High School’s State Playoff game with Bridgeport.

    City Manager Dane Rideout commented, “While we are excited to show off our “Million Light
    Display” this year, we are even more excited to cheer on the Beavers to victory on
    Friday Night. Therefore, in regard to public safety, flow of traffic, parking and
    support for our home team, we will suspend Holiday of Lights activities for one
    night and then reopen Saturday for the area to enjoy.”

    The Holiday of Lights display will open Thursday, 23 November from 6PM to 9PM and then resume on
    Saturday, 25 November from 6PM to 10PM.

    Tyler Barker

