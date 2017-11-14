Bluefield College Accepted into Prestigious Association for Business Schools

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD- Bluefield College has been accepted into the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the world’s largest business education network connecting students, academia, and business to further business education worldwide.

A non-profit organization run by dedicated volunteers and staff, AACSB provides quality assurance of business school programs, the latest in business education intelligence, thought leadership, and professional development services. Founded in 1916, AACSB is a global association of more than 1,500 member organizations in over 90 countries and territories with headquarters in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

“Bluefield College’s Business Department is committed to providing an exceptional academic experience that meets the needs of today’s society,” said Dr. Sharon Perot, associate professor and chair of BC’s Department of Business. “AACSB accreditation will provide the college with international recognition, which will benefit our students.”

With more than 760 business schools accredited worldwide, AACSB ensures the highest quality standard in business education to prepare the next generation of business leaders. As an institutional member of AACSB, Bluefield College students, faculty and staff will have access to many valuable benefits and resources, including the AACSB Exchange, the world’s largest online community of business school professionals. This digital platform features peer-generated content and is a networking tool to connect colleagues and experts in the business education industry globally.

“We are pleased to welcome Bluefield College to our global network, ensuring the highest quality standards in business education. It is an exciting time for Bluefield,” said Michael Weimer, vice president and chief officer of AACSB. “Every member of (the college’s) business educational team is now connected to more than 33,000 colleagues sharing challenges, uncertainties, and successes.”

The mission of AACSB is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. This mission is aligned with AACSB International accreditation standards for business schools. AACSB International strives to continuously improve engagement among business, faculty, institutions, and students so that business education is aligned with the needs business practice. To fulfill this goal, AACSB strives to encourage and accelerate innovation to continuously improve business education. As a result, the organization says, business schools will have a positive impact on business and society.

“Business and business schools are a force for good, contributing to the world’s economy and to society,” said Dr. Perot, “and the AACSB plays a significant role in making that benefit better known to all stakeholders − serving business schools, students, business and society.”

Being part of the AACSB will allow Bluefield College students to be connected to a larger entity of professionals who are all searching to obtain this comprehensive understanding of the broad field of business, said Dr. David Hite, a BC assistant professor of business. In addition, being accepted into the association, he added, should give future college students who are considering Bluefield and its business program a strong level of confidence that their education will be aligned with a strong business curriculum.

“There is an increasing demand that companies become more accountable for their actions, exhibit a greater sense of social responsibility, and embrace more sustainable practices,” said Dr. Perot. “These trends send a strong signal that what business needs today is much different from what it needed yesterday or will need tomorrow.”

For more information about the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, visit aacsb.edu/about. For more information about a Bluefield College business degree, visit bluefield.edu/business.

Related

Comments

comments