Bluefield College Named a ‘Top College’ by Virginia Living Magazine

BLUEFIELD— Bluefield College has been selected for the third year in a row as one of the top colleges in Virginia in Virginia Living magazine’s “State of Education 2017” issue.

​The college will be featured in a special bound-in supplement to Virginia Living’s October 2017 issue, which is designed to celebrate “excellence and innovation in Virginia’s schools.” Published by Virginia resident John-Lawrence Smith to a readership of more than a half million, the magazine features “unique editorial content celebrating the excellent colleges, universities and high schools that make Virginia a national leader in academic excellence.”

“This is a great honor to be recognized as one of the Commonwealth’s top arts and humanities programs,” said BC president Dr. David Olive. “Bluefield College has a strong liberal arts core, and our faculty believe passionately in preparing students who are not simply equipped for a job, but a life of vocation and service that yields meaning and purpose.”

Known as the resource for anyone interested in finding out why Virginia’s schools are constantly ranked the country’s best, the Virginia Living “State of Education” edition features a list of “Top High Schools and Colleges” who are “leading the way in innovation across the state.”

“Bluefield College’s recognition by Virginia Living as a top college in 2017 speaks to the unique and dynamic ways that we are true to our mission and core values,” said Dr. Marshall Flowers, BC’s vice president for academic affairs. “Bluefield College’s commitment to educating students in the sure and steady liberal arts tradition extends as well to such professional programs as the health care professions, teacher education, criminal justice, exercise and sport science, and business administration.”

This year’s recognition marks the third year in a row Bluefield College has been featured in the bimonthly magazine. The “Top High Schools and Colleges” list acknowledges schools for their quality and innovation in five categories: arts and humanities; science, math and technology; fine and visual arts; athletics; and capital improvements. Bluefield College is being recognized as one of the top schools in the category of arts and humanities.

“Our promises of quality education form the imaginations of our engaged students,” said Dr. Flowers. “They leave Bluefield College with a professional confidence that they are servant leaders bound to transform their world.”

Virginia Living’s “State of Education” issue is on newsstands now. The magazine is also available by subscription. To learn more about Virginia Living and Bluefield College’s honor in the “State of Education” issue, visit VirginiaLiving.com.

