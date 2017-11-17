Bluefield College Sweeps Milligan

Advertisement



WOAY – Bluefield College basketball hosted its second doubleheader in three days on Thursday, with the Rams taking both games over Milligan at the Dome Gymnasium.

In the women’s matchup, the Lady Rams were involved in a close contest and held scoreless over the final two minutes, but were able to win 59-57, their third straight victory. Danae Cox – who scored the game-winner Tuesday against Columbia College – led Bluefield with 14 points, while Emily Hart contributed 10.

The men’s team faced a six-point halftime deficit to the Buffaloes, but held them scoreless for a six-minute period in the second half, coming from behind to win 86-76. Jeremiah Jenkins scored 31 points off the bench for the Rams, while David Tripp recorded a double-double (14 points, 19 rebounds). Aaron Levarity led Milligan with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Bluefield College heads to Point University Saturday.

