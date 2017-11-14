Bluefield Drug Deal Leads Man To Face Possibly 20 Years In Prison

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – A Charlotte drug dealer pleaded guilty today to a federal hydromorphone crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Timothy Fields, 39, entered his guilty plea to distribution of hydromorphone.

Fields admitted that on January 18, 2017, he sold hydromorphone to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place in Bluefield. Fields further admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment, including that he sold hydromorphone on two other occasions, that he sold crack on two occasions, and that he manufactured crack.

Fields faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 20, 2018.

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John L. File is responsible for the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the plea hearing.

This case is being prosecuted under the Bluefield Pill Initiative, part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers in communities across the Southern District.

