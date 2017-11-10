BLUEFIELD (News Release)— Bluefield K-9 units now have bullet proof vests to keep them safe.
The Bluefield WV Police Department received three bullet proof duty vests for their K-9 unit service dogs, Ace, Thor and Niko.
The donation drive was organized Larry Morhous of Brewster, Morhous & Cameron Law Offices and numerous Bluefield Business leaders and various individuals donated to this cause.
We would like to thank the following businesses and citizens for their help in acquiring these lifesaving vest for our K-9 Division:
Bill Cole Auto mall
Citizens Building Supply & Home Center
Cole Harley-Davidson
Douglas Equipment
Grants Supermarket
Dickie & Julie Johnson
K & K Music Company
Mercer Funeral Home
Cole Chevy & Cadillac
Brewster, Morhous & Cameron Law Office
We appreciate your generous donation that will help keep our hardworking K-9’s protected. Pictured below left to right: Sgt. BW Copenhaver with K-9 Thor, Sgt MD Pertee with K-9 Ace and Sgt JM Danieley with K-9 Niko.