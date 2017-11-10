Advertisement



BLUEFIELD (News Release)— Bluefield K-9 units now have bullet proof vests to keep them safe.

The Bluefield WV Police Department received three bullet proof duty vests for their K-9 unit service dogs, Ace, Thor and Niko.

The donation drive was organized Larry Morhous of Brewster, Morhous & Cameron Law Offices and numerous Bluefield Business leaders and various individuals donated to this cause.

We would like to thank the following businesses and citizens for their help in acquiring these lifesaving vest for our K-9 Division:

Bill Cole Auto mall

Citizens Building Supply & Home Center

Cole Harley-Davidson

Douglas Equipment

Grants Supermarket

Dickie & Julie Johnson

K & K Music Company

Mercer Funeral Home

Cole Chevy & Cadillac

Brewster, Morhous & Cameron Law Office

We appreciate your generous donation that will help keep our hardworking K-9’s protected. Pictured below left to right: Sgt. BW Copenhaver with K-9 Thor, Sgt MD Pertee with K-9 Ace and Sgt JM Danieley with K-9 Niko.

