    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Bluefield K-9 Units Now Have Bullet Proof Vests
    Local News

    Bluefield K-9 Units Now Have Bullet Proof Vests

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 10, 2017, 10:19 am

    2
    0
    BLUEFIELD (News Release)— Bluefield K-9 units now have bullet proof vests to keep them safe.

    The Bluefield WV Police Department received three bullet proof duty vests for their K-9 unit service dogs, Ace, Thor and Niko.

    The donation drive was organized Larry Morhous of Brewster, Morhous & Cameron Law Offices and numerous Bluefield Business leaders and various individuals donated to this cause.

    We would like to thank the following businesses and citizens for their help in acquiring these lifesaving vest for our K-9 Division:

    Bill Cole Auto mall
    Citizens Building Supply & Home Center
    Cole Harley-Davidson
    Douglas Equipment
    Grants Supermarket
    Dickie & Julie Johnson
    K & K Music Company
    Mercer Funeral Home
    Cole Chevy & Cadillac
    Brewster, Morhous & Cameron Law Office

    We appreciate your generous donation that will help keep our hardworking K-9’s protected. Pictured below left to right: Sgt. BW Copenhaver with K-9 Thor, Sgt MD Pertee with K-9 Ace and Sgt JM Danieley with K-9 Niko.

