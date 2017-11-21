Bluefield man gets 2-year sentence in shooting of 2 females

Advertisement



PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A 20-year-old West Virginia man faces two years in prison following his guilty plea to wanton endangerment for shooting two females, leaving one paralyzed.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the plea bargain for Donovan Thomas, of Bluefield, was presented Monday with a two-year cap on the prison sentence.

Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler sentenced Donovan.

Thomas was charged originally with malicious wounding, attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

He was arrested Nov. 28, 2016, after the shooting in Bluefield.

Authorities say Thomas was in a vehicle with a driver, Corinna Williams, then 20, and a juvenile when they were shot.

Thomas told investigators someone was shooting at the car and he returned fire.

Williams recovered. The juvenile was paralyzed from the waist down.

