Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Rams (15-5) defeated Oakland City (6-9) 6-1 this afternoon at the Paul Miller Soccer Complex. Bluefield recorded 18 shots today as Oakland City had nine. The Rams will advance to the Mid-East Regional Championship tomorrow, Saturday Nov. 18th to face Campbellsville at 2:00 p.m

The winner of Saturday’s game will receive an automatic region spot to advance to the NCAA National Tournament.

