Bluefield Police Receives Donation To Purchase A New K-9 Unit Vehicle

BLUEFIELD – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce the generous donation of a new K-9 vehicle obtained through a State Farm grant for Kendall, the City’s arson dog.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated, “We are truly honored and humbled at this amazing addition to our fleet.

This vehicle will not only make it safer for both the dog and our handler Shannon Akers, but will provide a regional mobility to assist in the prosecution of arson crimes.

On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank Brandon Disney and the State Farm organization for making our City a safer place to live, work and play.”

The presentation will take place Tuesday November 28, 2017, 12:00 noon at the City Board meeting. The public is invited.

