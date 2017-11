Advertisement



BLUEFIELD– Bluefield West Virginia Police Department needs your help in identifying the individual in the picture.

He is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that happened last Tuesday, October 24th, in which a firearm was used at Tractor Supply on East Cumberland Road.

The thief left the scene in a blue Nissan Altima.

Please call BLF WV PD at 304-327-6101 and ask for Detective Fox with any information.

