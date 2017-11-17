Bobcats Ready for Class A Quarterfinals

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Hear from the Summers County Bobcats as they prepare for Friday’s Class A quarterfinal matchup with Midland Trail.
The Bobcats are currently in their third straight postseason appearance, with last week’s win at Webster County marking the first playoff victory in that span. They also have notable road victories in the regular season at Pocahontas County, Fayetteville, and an earlier win at Webster County in Week 6.
Friday’s game has been moved to Nicholas County High School. The winner will advance to the semifinals to face either South Harrison or Wheeling Central.