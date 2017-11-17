Bramwell Holiday Tour Of “Homes, History, and Hospitality”

Advertisement



BRAMWELL- The annual Bramwell holiday tour of homes will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017. This self guided tour is from 5pm to 8pm and costs $15 per person. You may purchase your tickets (no advance sales) beginning at 430pm at the Bramwell Presbyterian Church located in the center of town (easy to find). The Old Episcopal Parsonage (which has been restored by new owners Howard and Susan Troutner) will be open for the first time for your viewing!

There will be several historic homes open for you to view as well as shopping, lunch, and a hospitality room at the Historic Depot replica. Bramwell, “The Gem of the Coalfields,” is filled with history! Home of the Coal Barons, come and hear the history behind each home you visit! Plus, listen to the rich history of the town presented by famed local historian, Betty Goins, prior to your tour. Come spend the day in historic, friendly Bramwell, WV. This is a self-guided tour so allow yourself ample time by coming early. Please remember, the homes close promptly at 8pm. Questions/Information? Call 304-248-8381.

(We are a tax exempt organization and we depend on income from these tours to keep our town and area clean. We also support many arts organizations, preservation groups, and other area organizations. Any advertisement help offered regarding our tour is greatly appreciated. Thank you. Skip Crane, Publicity Chair, Bramwell Theatre Corporation)

