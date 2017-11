Advertisement



SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – A man who opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, is dead, police say.

A witness reported seeing a man walk into First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11:30 a.m.

Police said there are “multiple victims” at the church, but have not said how many.

The church is located in the 500 block of 4th Street in the small, south Texas town about 40 miles east of San Antonio.

