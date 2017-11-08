C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Tucker Lilly

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County football is headed to the playoffs for a third straight year, and they’ll be doing so with a third different quarterback in that time.
Senior Tucker Lilly began 2017 at wide receiver, but moved to quarterback in the opening weeks of the season. Under his leadership and high level of play, the Bobcats have tallied several key wins, including road victories at Webster County, Pocahontas County, and Fayetteville en route to the postseason in Class A.
The Bobcats will have a second meeting with the Highlanders Friday in the 6-11 matchup.