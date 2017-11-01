    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home Sports C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Greenbrier East Girls Soccer
    SportsSports FeaturesSports News

    C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Greenbrier East Girls Soccer

    Matt DigbyBy Nov 01, 2017, 00:18 am

    64
    1
    Advertisement

    Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – For the second time in three years, Greenbrier East girls soccer is headed to the state tournament, with the team ready to compete for a state title this weekend.

    The Lady Spartans say this season has featured many obstacles, but they believe their ability to overcome those challenges has made them stronger. They had a seven-game winning streak earlier in the season, and have won five straight since October 10.

    Greenbrier East claimed a sectional title two weeks ago with wins against Woodrow Wilson (2-0) & Princeton (5-2). They won 1-0 against George Washington last week in Beckley, where they’ll be returning on Friday.

    The Lady Spartans will play Cabell Midland in the second Girls AAA semifinal; that match will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of University-Hedgesville, which starts at 5 PM.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostEvangelical pastor says he was removed from college campus
    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives