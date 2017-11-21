Call Blocking Specialists Provide Support to West Virginia Veterans

Advertisement



WEST VIRGINIA (News Release)- A call blocking specialist has launched a free e-toolkit to help prevent veterans becoming the victims of telephone fraud. In light of the recent AARP research, which revealed that veterans are twice as likely to be targeted by fraudsters, CPR Call Blocker has created a downloadable resource to empower veterans when handling telephone calls.

The toolkit, which can be found on CPR Call Blocker’s website, provides veterans with a ‘download and print’ resource that can be kept by their home telephones for reference. It advises them to be cautious when giving out personal details and urges them not to give financial information out over the telephone. There are even some hints and tips about who to contact should they feel that they have been a victim of a scam and ways of preventing these types of calls on a permanent basis.

The toolkit is being launched to tie in with National Veterans and Military Families Month, which honours the contributions made by American service members. Helping to prevent veterans from becoming the victims of fraud is a small contribution that CPR Call Blocker can make to show its appreciation and support for the sacrifices that the military has made.

Chelsea Davies of CPR Call Blocker comments: “According to the AARP research, around 16 per cent of US veterans have lost money to fraudsters, while 80 per cent of veterans surveyed said they had encountered scams that specifically targeted veterans or the military.

“CPR Call Blocker wants to empower veterans to take back control of their telephones and tackle scam calls head on. With practical advice on identifying scams and preventing themselves from becoming a victim of telephone fraud, we would like to encourage veterans to download the free toolkit and ensure they remain safe from telephone crime in the future.”

Unfortunately it is not just veterans that are targeted by fraudsters. CPR Call Blocker’s own research into scam calls echoes what the AARP have found. A YouGov study commissioned by CPR Call Blocker showed that 11 per cent of Americans have been victims of a telephone scam, with 20 per cent of those having lost between $500 and $10,000. The most common scam to affect the victims was fraudulent calls from those claiming to be from the IRS.

The toolkit is a useful, free resource for anyone concerned about their own telephone safety as well as the safety of loved ones.

CPR Call Blockers are available from www.callblockerusa.com

