Capito happy with GOP tax plan; Senate working on own version

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement regarding the tax reform proposal announced today by House Republicans:

“The House proposal marks an important step to deliver the comprehensive pro-growth tax reform that our country needs.

Speaker Ryan and Chairman Brady have done a remarkable job crafting the proposal, and I know they will continue to be effective leaders as it advances in the House.

In the Senate, we are hard at work on our own tax reform proposal that will put more money in the pockets of hardworking men and women and give our small businesses the resources they need to expand.

Working with the administration, we will continue to make progress on this critical effort to provide tax relief and prosperity for West Virginians and millions of others across the country.”

