Capito, Manchin Announce Funding to Hire Law Enforcement In Oak Hill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) today announced a total of $498,694 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. Funding will be used to hire full-time law enforcement officers in Marion, Cabell and Fayette counties.

“West Virginia’s law enforcement professionals work tirelessly to keep dangerous criminals off of our streets and ensure our communities are safe, and it is critical that we support them in their efforts,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will allow the cities of Fairmont and Oak Hill and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department to hire additional officers to help them continue the important work they do.”

“I’m glad to see this investment in our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep our families and communities safe. This funding will enable Fairmont, Oak Hill and Cabell County Sheriff Departments to hire additional officers and better protect us,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below:

·City of Fairmont – $250,000

·Cabell County Sheriff’s Department – $125,000

·City of Oak Hill – $123,694

