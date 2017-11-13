    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Cats In Fayette County Possibly Poisoned

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 12, 2017, 20:03 pm

    FAYETTE COUNTY— According to the Fayette County Animal Comtrol Center, a number of cats have become ill; likely due to poisoned.

    The Animal Control Center says they are receiving reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have fallen ill over the past few days, and Dr. Osborne of Oak Hill Animal Hospital is suspecting they have been poisoned.

    Areas that have had cats affected are near FayCo Lumber.

    Please seek emergency help if you see these signs in your fur babies.

    You’re urged to keep your animals inside.

    http://m.petmd.com/cat/emergency/poisoning-toxicity/e_ct_swallowed_poisons

    Tyler Barker

