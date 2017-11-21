    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    CBS suspends Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations
    CBS suspends Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 20:57 pm

    NEW YORK (AP) – PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose’s interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.

    The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

    Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.

    Rose’s PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.”

