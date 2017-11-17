Charleston correctional officer accused of performing sexual acts with parolee

Advertisement



A corrections officer with the West Virginia State Department of Corrections has been charged after he is accused of performing sexual acts on a female parolee in a state van.

Jesse A. McQuay, 28, is charged with the imposition of sexual acts on an incarcerated person, according to a criminal complaint.

On Nov. 3, McQuay was performing a site check on a parolee at her job in Kanawha City when he found her to be in violation of her parole, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said to keep the violation from being reported, McQuay had the woman expose herself to him and performed sexual acts with her in the state vehicle.

If he is found guilty, McQuay could face up to five years in prison.

McQuay is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

